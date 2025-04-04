AppLovin Corp Eyes Global Expansion with TikTok Acquisition Plans

AppLovin Corp is reportedly exploring the acquisition of TikTok's operations outside China, as disclosed in their latest SEC filing. This potential deal could significantly transform the digital landscape and amplify AppLovin's presence globally.

The strategic move highlights AppLovin's intent to expand its influence in the international digital market. By exploring this purchase, AppLovin aims to leverage TikTok's extensive user base and robust engagement.

This acquisition, if successful, could reshape social media dynamics and strengthen AppLovin's position in the fast-evolving realm of global digital entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)