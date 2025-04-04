Court Clash: Trump's Alleged Deportation Defiance Under Scrutiny

In a recent court hearing, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg raised concerns about the Trump administration's compliance with a court order blocking deportations. The judge found a 'fair likelihood' that the administration violated the order by deporting alleged Venezuelan gang members despite a temporary ban.

The deportations, conducted under a rarely used 18th-century law, have raised alarm among Democrats and some legal analysts. The potential violation has led to questions about the administration's willingness to adhere to unfavorable legal decisions, with President Trump controversially calling for the judge's impeachment.

Judge Boasberg has not yet decided on further action but indicated that ongoing proceedings could determine if Trump's officials should face contempt charges. Meanwhile, Justice Department lawyers argue that the deportations had already occurred when the ruling was announced, maintaining that the judge lacked the authority to reverse them.

