KwaZulu-Natal CoGTA Announces Bursaries for Matriculants in 2025 AY

MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi urges deserving students from KwaZulu-Natal to apply for bursaries covering tuition, textbooks, and accommodation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:40 IST
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) is offering bursaries for the 2025 academic year aimed at matriculants who reside in KwaZulu-Natal. The bursaries are intended to support students pursuing a National Diploma or a Bachelor’s Degree in various fields of study at accredited South African universities.

MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi emphasized that the bursary program will assist 10 deserving students with covering essential academic costs, including tuition fees, prescribed textbooks, accommodation, and other study-related expenses. "The bursary is a great opportunity for students in the province who have completed their matric studies and are ready to pursue higher education. We are committed to supporting the educational aspirations of our youth," Buthelezi said.

Successful applicants will enter into a bursary contract for the number of years corresponding to the duration of their qualification. The program is designed to alleviate the financial burden on students, ensuring they have the resources necessary to complete their studies.

Eligibility and Application Process

To apply, students must submit the following documents via email to Judith.mchunu@kzncogta.gov.za:

  • Matriculation Statement of Symbols
  • Letter of Acceptance from an accredited South African university

The deadline for applications is Friday, 17 January 2025. Students who meet the eligibility criteria and demonstrate academic merit are encouraged to apply.

Buthelezi noted the importance of investing in education to build a stronger future for the province and its people. "By assisting young people in accessing higher education, we are equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute to the development of KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa as a whole," he added.

This initiative underscores KwaZulu-Natal CoGTA's commitment to promoting education and fostering opportunities for the youth of the province.

