Odisha Boosts Junior Teachers' Pay Amidst Economic Reforms

The Odisha government has increased the monthly pay of junior teachers to Rs 16,000, up from Rs 11,000, the Chief Minister's Office announced.

This revision will benefit about 13,740 teachers statewide and results in an extra expenditure of Rs 89.15 crore to the state budget.

The government has also enhanced its contribution to the Employees' Provident Fund for each teacher, raising the amount to Rs 1,950 per month. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized this move as a step to better the socio-economic status of teachers within the state, reflecting his administration's commitment to their welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)