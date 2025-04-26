Trump's America: News Highlights from the Current Administration

The Trump administration continues to assert its influence across multiple sectors in the United States. A significant step was announced with the disbanding of a Justice Department unit focused on food and drug law enforcement, as part of a federal cost-cutting measure outlined by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in March.

As immigration policies grow stricter, universities are advising foreign students on procedures to avoid deportation and complete their studies. The crackdown has led to arrests related to political activism and increased scrutiny over minor offenses.

Simultaneously, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is questioning the SEC's ability to oversee Trump's media investments amidst concerns of political interference. Additionally, labor unions are pushing back against executive orders curtailing workers' rights, as federal judges weigh in on cases related to these policies.

