Congress Accuses BJP of Privatization Through School Closures

The Congress has criticized the BJP's decision to shut 450 government schools, accusing the ruling party of aiming to privatize education. Congress claims the BJP's approach contrasts with its own, which focused on expanding and improving public schooling.

Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra argued that the BJP has consistently shown a preference for closing schools rather than enhancing the existing education system. He highlighted that during the previous Congress administration, schools were expanded, not shut down.

Dotasra accused the BJP of implementing a policy that restricts educational access for disadvantaged groups, aligning with RSS objectives. He cited reduced school enrollments, lack of teacher appointments, and inadequate infrastructure funding as indicative of the BJP's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)