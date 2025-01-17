Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Privatization Through School Closures

The Congress party alleges that the BJP-led state government's closure of 450 government schools is part of a strategy to privatize education, targeting poor and minority students. They argue that the BJP's policies undermine public education, contrasting with the previous Congress administration which expanded school access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:26 IST
Congress Accuses BJP of Privatization Through School Closures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has criticized the BJP's decision to shut 450 government schools, accusing the ruling party of aiming to privatize education. Congress claims the BJP's approach contrasts with its own, which focused on expanding and improving public schooling.

Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra argued that the BJP has consistently shown a preference for closing schools rather than enhancing the existing education system. He highlighted that during the previous Congress administration, schools were expanded, not shut down.

Dotasra accused the BJP of implementing a policy that restricts educational access for disadvantaged groups, aligning with RSS objectives. He cited reduced school enrollments, lack of teacher appointments, and inadequate infrastructure funding as indicative of the BJP's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025