IIT-Kharagpur Prioritizes Mental Health After Student Tragedy

In the wake of a student's tragic death, IIT-Kharagpur is reinforcing its commitment to mental health support. Acting director Amit Patra has engaged with student representatives, underscoring the institution's dedication to aiding students experiencing mental distress.

Patra's meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday with the student union aimed at strengthening communication channels for mental health support. An advisory urges students to act as a close-knit community, offering help to peers struggling with emotional turmoil.

The institute is also investigating the unfortunate demise of Shaon Malik, a third-year Electrical Engineering student, with a dedicated committee. Students are encouraged to report unusual behaviors and utilize available counseling resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)