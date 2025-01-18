Left Menu

AI Higher Education Summit 2025: Pioneering the Future

The AI Higher Education Summit 2025 hosted by Chandigarh University Lucknow brought together policymakers, industry leaders, educators, and students to discuss AI's transformative role in education. Notable figures highlighted India's progress and the importance of AI in shaping future careers and innovations across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:50 IST
AI Higher Education Summit 2025: Pioneering the Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural AI Higher Education Summit 2025, held at Chandigarh University Lucknow, underscored the transformational role of Artificial Intelligence in education. The event attracted an eclectic mix of policymakers, global experts, and industry leaders to debate AI's potential in revolutionizing the educational landscape.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak lauded India's strides in education and technology, emphasizing the crucial contributions of Indian software engineers. He noted, "AI, in conjunction with human intellect, offers groundbreaking possibilities for the education sector."

Prominent voices, including MP Satnam Singh Sandhu and industry experts, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the AI mission's role in driving India towards becoming a global AI hub. Special focus was placed on integrating AI technologies into academic curricula to better prepare students and educators for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025