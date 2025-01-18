AI Higher Education Summit 2025: Pioneering the Future

The inaugural AI Higher Education Summit 2025, held at Chandigarh University Lucknow, underscored the transformational role of Artificial Intelligence in education. The event attracted an eclectic mix of policymakers, global experts, and industry leaders to debate AI's potential in revolutionizing the educational landscape.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak lauded India's strides in education and technology, emphasizing the crucial contributions of Indian software engineers. He noted, "AI, in conjunction with human intellect, offers groundbreaking possibilities for the education sector."

Prominent voices, including MP Satnam Singh Sandhu and industry experts, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the AI mission's role in driving India towards becoming a global AI hub. Special focus was placed on integrating AI technologies into academic curricula to better prepare students and educators for future challenges.

