Tanzania Eyes Kerala's IT Model for Education Innovation

A delegation from Tanzania's Ministry of Education, Science and Technology visited Kerala to explore potential collaborations with the state's robust IT sector. The focus was on integrated higher education development and understanding the overall ecosystem, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

The delegation, during their Indian benchmarking tour, met various key stakeholders at Technopark, including Technopark CEO Col Sanjeev Nair (Retd), Santhosh C Kurup from Digital University Kerala, and Riji N Das of the ICT Academy of Kerala. The meetings emphasized Kerala's advancements in IT and education, particularly within Technopark—the first IT Park in India—which has significantly influenced the state's IT landscape through strategic government interventions.

Prof Peter Msoffe, Tanzania's Director of Higher Education, praised Kerala's model as 'truly remarkable.' Discussions also highlighted possible academic exchanges and industry collaborations, with a keen interest in signing an MoU to utilize Kerala's academic resources for advancing Tanzania's higher education and IT sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)