Left Menu

Tanzania Eyes Kerala's IT Model for Education Innovation

A delegation from Tanzania's Ministry of Education, Science and Technology visited Kerala to explore collaboration with its IT sector. They studied Kerala's educational advancements and Technopark model, focusing on integrated higher education development. Discussions included potential student exchanges and industry-academic collaborations to enhance Tanzania's education system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:23 IST
Tanzania Eyes Kerala's IT Model for Education Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from Tanzania's Ministry of Education, Science and Technology visited Kerala to explore potential collaborations with the state's robust IT sector. The focus was on integrated higher education development and understanding the overall ecosystem, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

The delegation, during their Indian benchmarking tour, met various key stakeholders at Technopark, including Technopark CEO Col Sanjeev Nair (Retd), Santhosh C Kurup from Digital University Kerala, and Riji N Das of the ICT Academy of Kerala. The meetings emphasized Kerala's advancements in IT and education, particularly within Technopark—the first IT Park in India—which has significantly influenced the state's IT landscape through strategic government interventions.

Prof Peter Msoffe, Tanzania's Director of Higher Education, praised Kerala's model as 'truly remarkable.' Discussions also highlighted possible academic exchanges and industry collaborations, with a keen interest in signing an MoU to utilize Kerala's academic resources for advancing Tanzania's higher education and IT sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025