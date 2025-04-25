Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Pilot Dies in Virginia Air Show Rehearsal

A pilot, preparing for the Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show, died when his experimental plane crashed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The civilian aircraft crashed while landing. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident involving an MX Aircraft MXS, known for aerobatic capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hampton | Updated: 25-04-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 03:54 IST
A tragic accident claimed the life of a pilot on Thursday when his experimental aircraft crashed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in coastal Virginia. The incident occurred during preparations for the upcoming Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show.

The pilot, whose identity has not been disclosed, was the sole occupant of the civilian plane. The crash happened just before noon as the aircraft attempted to land. Joint Base Langley-Eustis commander, Col. Matthew Altman, expressed condolences on behalf of the Air Force community to the pilot's family and friends.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the incident, focusing on the experimental MX Aircraft MXS, a model designed for sport, aerobatic, and racing purposes. The base, which combines Army and Air Force operations, is strategically located near the Chesapeake Bay and is home to F-22 Raptor squadrons.

