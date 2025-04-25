North Korea's Hidden Hand: Missile Strike in Kyiv

A missile strike in a Kyiv residential area has been attributed to a North Korean KN-23 missile, escalating global tensions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the weapon's origin, aligning with earlier reports by Reuters.

The missile targeted the Sviatoshynskyi district amid Russia's ongoing aerial assault. Zelenskiy criticized Russia's growing military ties with North Korea, which has reportedly furnished Russia with artillery, rocket systems, and ballistic missiles.

This development not only raises alarms across European capitals but also heightens concerns among Asian allies, including South Korea, over potential future ramifications of this military cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)