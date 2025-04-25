Left Menu

North Korea's Hidden Hand: Missile Strike in Kyiv

A missile strike in Kyiv caused by a North Korean KN-23 missile has sparked international concern. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy confirmed the missile's origin, alleging North Korean arms support to Russia. As missile transfers raise tension, global powers worry about broader implications in Europe and Asia.

A missile strike in a Kyiv residential area has been attributed to a North Korean KN-23 missile, escalating global tensions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the weapon's origin, aligning with earlier reports by Reuters.

The missile targeted the Sviatoshynskyi district amid Russia's ongoing aerial assault. Zelenskiy criticized Russia's growing military ties with North Korea, which has reportedly furnished Russia with artillery, rocket systems, and ballistic missiles.

This development not only raises alarms across European capitals but also heightens concerns among Asian allies, including South Korea, over potential future ramifications of this military cooperation.

