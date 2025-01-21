Left Menu

Rajasthan Faces Tough Questions on Student Suicides and Education Scandals

At the Jaipur Education Summit, Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar highlighted pressure from studies and unrealistic parental expectations as primary causes of student suicides. Concerns over a viral video scandal involving a school principal and calls for moral education and mental health focus were also discussed by speakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:30 IST
Rajasthan Faces Tough Questions on Student Suicides and Education Scandals
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar has pointed to academic pressure and unrealistic parental expectations as central reasons for the increasing number of student suicides. Addressing the Jaipur Education Summit on Tuesday, Dilawar urged parents to be more understanding of their children's mental well-being and to ease undue academic pressures.

The summit took a serious turn as over 500 students discussed academic worries and voiced their concerns. A recent video scandal involving a Chittorgarh school principal and a teacher was addressed, with Dilawar labeling it a 'blot on the education system' and assuring the offenders' termination.

Renu Joshi, a private college principal, advocated for moral education, while women's rights activist Mamta Sharma emphasized the importance of prioritizing students' mental health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025