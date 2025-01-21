Rajasthan Faces Tough Questions on Student Suicides and Education Scandals

Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar has pointed to academic pressure and unrealistic parental expectations as central reasons for the increasing number of student suicides. Addressing the Jaipur Education Summit on Tuesday, Dilawar urged parents to be more understanding of their children's mental well-being and to ease undue academic pressures.

The summit took a serious turn as over 500 students discussed academic worries and voiced their concerns. A recent video scandal involving a Chittorgarh school principal and a teacher was addressed, with Dilawar labeling it a 'blot on the education system' and assuring the offenders' termination.

Renu Joshi, a private college principal, advocated for moral education, while women's rights activist Mamta Sharma emphasized the importance of prioritizing students' mental health.

(With inputs from agencies.)