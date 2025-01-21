Transforming Education: Himachal Pradesh Governor Highlights NEP's Potential

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla underscored the transformative potential of the National Education Policy (NEP) at the Central University of Himachal Pradesh's 15th Foundation Day celebration. He highlighted the NEP as a visionary blueprint for the Indian education system, advocating for gradual and systematic implementation to ensure success.

Addressing the gathering at Dharamshala, Shukla urged the institution to address global challenges while furthering India's vision as a developed nation by 2047. He lauded the university's efforts in promoting Indian knowledge traditions and recognized its achievements in education and research.

CUHP Vice-Chancellor Professor Satya Prakash Bansal shared insights into the university's journey and accomplishments. He announced that the university would commence operations at its new campus at Dehra in the forthcoming academic session, signaling further advancements in its educational offerings.

