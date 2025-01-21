Latur Students Take Pledge for Ethical Exams Amidst State Campaign

In the city of Latur, Maharashtra, Class 12 students from Dayanand College of Arts have committed to uphold exam integrity by taking a pledge ahead of their board examinations. This initiative is part of a broader 'Copy-Free' campaign organized by the state government.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has scheduled the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examinations from February 11 to March 18. As part of the campaign, schools are observing an awareness week from January 20-26 to discourage malpractices.

Presided over by Principal Shivaji Gaikwad, the oath ceremony was led by Vice-principal Dr Dilip Nagargoje, who emphasized the importance of preparing for exams honestly. The week includes activities with community and educational leaders to foster an environment of ethical examination practices.

