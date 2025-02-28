Birth Certificate Fraud Uncovered: Thousands of Bangladeshis in Latur

Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has made serious allegations regarding the issuance of birth certificates to Bangladeshis in the state. He claimed, in a statement on Friday, that 3,056 Bangladeshis in the Latur district have been fraudulently issued birth certificates.

After a meeting with the district collector, Somaiya informed reporters that the district administration has agreed to launch an inquiry into the matter. The former Lok Sabha MP emphasized the extent of the issue by stating that more than 1.23 lakh Bangladeshis have acquired birth certificates in Maharashtra using false documents.

In a specific case in Latur, 3,421 Bangladeshis applied for birth certificates with merely Aadhaar cards at the tehsil office. Of these applicants, 3,056 have successfully received birth certificates, according to Somaiya.

(With inputs from agencies.)