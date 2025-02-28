Left Menu

Birth Certificate Fraud Uncovered: Thousands of Bangladeshis in Latur

Kirit Somaiya, a BJP leader from Maharashtra, has alleged that 3,056 Bangladeshis obtained birth certificates in Latur through fraudulent means. He claims this is part of a larger issue involving over 1.23 lakh Bangladeshis in the state. An inquiry has been promised by the district administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:47 IST
Birth Certificate Fraud Uncovered: Thousands of Bangladeshis in Latur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has made serious allegations regarding the issuance of birth certificates to Bangladeshis in the state. He claimed, in a statement on Friday, that 3,056 Bangladeshis in the Latur district have been fraudulently issued birth certificates.

After a meeting with the district collector, Somaiya informed reporters that the district administration has agreed to launch an inquiry into the matter. The former Lok Sabha MP emphasized the extent of the issue by stating that more than 1.23 lakh Bangladeshis have acquired birth certificates in Maharashtra using false documents.

In a specific case in Latur, 3,421 Bangladeshis applied for birth certificates with merely Aadhaar cards at the tehsil office. Of these applicants, 3,056 have successfully received birth certificates, according to Somaiya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025