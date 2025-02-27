Tragedy in Latur: Son's Desperation Leads to Matricide Over Farmland Dispute

In a harrowing incident from Maharashtra's Latur district, a man allegedly killed his mother over a farmland dispute, authorities reported on Thursday.

Vikram Prakash Chame, from Mahadevwadi village, reportedly attacked his 55-year-old mother, Vanita Prakash Chame, with an axe while she was asleep on Tuesday night. He then attempted to mask the murder as an accident by placing her body in a water tank.

As the police inquired into the case, suspicion quickly fell on Vikram, who eventually confessed to the crime, citing his frustration over his mother's refusal to transfer the land to him.

(With inputs from agencies.)