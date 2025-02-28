Left Menu

Arrest in Latur: Man Charged with Heinous Crime Against Minor

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Latur for the alleged rape of an 8-year-old girl. The incident occurred in Halgara village, Nilanga tehsil. The suspect, Karim Imam Muva, was detained under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and related crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:19 IST
Arrest in Latur: Man Charged with Heinous Crime Against Minor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, law enforcement officials in Latur made an arrest in connection to a grave crime involving the assault of a minor. The incident unfolded on Wednesday afternoon and took place in the village of Halgara in Nilanga tehsil, according to assistant inspector Vitthal Durpade.

Karim Imam Muva, aged 28, faced accusations after reportedly asking the young girl to purchase betel nuts for him. When she found the shop closed, she returned to Muva's residence intending to return the money, at which point the crime allegedly occurred, authorities detailed.

Muva now faces charges under the stringent laws outlined in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, as confirmed by police officials at the Aurad Shahajani station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025