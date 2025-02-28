Arrest in Latur: Man Charged with Heinous Crime Against Minor
A 28-year-old man was arrested in Latur for the alleged rape of an 8-year-old girl. The incident occurred in Halgara village, Nilanga tehsil. The suspect, Karim Imam Muva, was detained under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and related crimes.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, law enforcement officials in Latur made an arrest in connection to a grave crime involving the assault of a minor. The incident unfolded on Wednesday afternoon and took place in the village of Halgara in Nilanga tehsil, according to assistant inspector Vitthal Durpade.
Karim Imam Muva, aged 28, faced accusations after reportedly asking the young girl to purchase betel nuts for him. When she found the shop closed, she returned to Muva's residence intending to return the money, at which point the crime allegedly occurred, authorities detailed.
Muva now faces charges under the stringent laws outlined in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, as confirmed by police officials at the Aurad Shahajani station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- arrest
- Latur
- crime
- minor
- child protection
- police
- muva
- Halgara
- sexual offences
- Latur police
ALSO READ
Drones and Devotion: How UP Police Tackle Maha Kumbh Traffic
Four killed, six injured as van carrying pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh rams into truck in Gujarat's Dahod district: Police.
Mumbai Police Hunt for Podcaster Amid Controversy
Delhi Police Tightens Noose in Gangster Case, Chargesheet to be Filed Soon
Police Suspension in Madhya Pradesh Over Character Certificate Controversy