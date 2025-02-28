Arrest in Latur: Man Charged with Heinous Crime Against Minor

On Friday, law enforcement officials in Latur made an arrest in connection to a grave crime involving the assault of a minor. The incident unfolded on Wednesday afternoon and took place in the village of Halgara in Nilanga tehsil, according to assistant inspector Vitthal Durpade.

Karim Imam Muva, aged 28, faced accusations after reportedly asking the young girl to purchase betel nuts for him. When she found the shop closed, she returned to Muva's residence intending to return the money, at which point the crime allegedly occurred, authorities detailed.

Muva now faces charges under the stringent laws outlined in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, as confirmed by police officials at the Aurad Shahajani station.

