Tragedy in Surat: Student Suicide Sparks School Fees Controversy

In a deeply troubling incident from Surat, Gujarat, a 14-year-old student reportedly died by suicide following alleged punishment by her school for failing to pay annual fees. Her family has stated that the school barred her from taking exams, adding to her distress.

According to the local police, the girl, who resided in the Godadara area, ended her life while her parents were out on Monday evening. After the Uttarayan festival, she had stopped attending school due to the unpaid sum of Rs 15,000, a fee that stretched until March 2025, as told by Inspector Harshad Acharya.

The response from the local authorities has been prompt, with both the police and district education department launching investigations to confirm these allegations. District Education Officer HH Rajyaguru mentioned an inquiry is underway, including scrutiny of CCTV footage from the school, to establish the truth and to hold those accountable if misconduct is confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)