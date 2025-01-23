Paari School of Business: Pioneering Innovation in Management Education

The Paari School of Business at SRM University-AP has been awarded the prestigious title of 'Business School of the Year 2024 - Innovation in Management Education' by The Academic Insights magazine.

This recognition marks a significant achievement for the institution, acknowledging its commitment to redefining educational standards and promoting innovation in the management domain. The Paari School of Business has built a reputation as a leading center for business education in India, consistently securing national accolades that affirm its stature.

Noteworthy accomplishments of the school include top rankings in several categories, world-class academic programs, and a focus on research excellence. It offers a fully residential MBA program with scholarship opportunities, emphasizing practical learning through industry partnerships. The school prepares its students for successful corporate careers, with graduates securing positions at top-tier companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)