Paari School of Business: Pioneering Innovation in Management Education
The Paari School of Business at SRM University-AP has been named 'Business School of the Year 2024 - Innovation in Management Education' by The Academic Insights magazine. This accolade highlights the school’s excellence in pioneering new standards in management education through innovative programs, impressive placements, and a strong research culture.
This recognition marks a significant achievement for the institution, acknowledging its commitment to redefining educational standards and promoting innovation in the management domain. The Paari School of Business has built a reputation as a leading center for business education in India, consistently securing national accolades that affirm its stature.
Noteworthy accomplishments of the school include top rankings in several categories, world-class academic programs, and a focus on research excellence. It offers a fully residential MBA program with scholarship opportunities, emphasizing practical learning through industry partnerships. The school prepares its students for successful corporate careers, with graduates securing positions at top-tier companies.
