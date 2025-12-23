Russian Strike Undermines Peace Negotiations
A Russian strike on Ukraine resulted in three fatalities, including a young child, highlighting Russia's aggressive stance despite ongoing peace talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack and urged heightened pressure on Moscow from international allies to facilitate an end to the conflict.
- Ukraine
A Russian strike on Ukraine on Tuesday left at least three dead, including a four-year-old child, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The assault occurred amidst negotiations to resolve the ongoing war, with Zelenskiy arguing it clearly demonstrates Russia's aggressive priorities.
He called for increased international pressure on Moscow from Western allies to help end the conflict.
