Left Menu

Delhi Twins Make Waves in Competitive CLAT 2026

Parv and Argh Jain, twin brothers from Delhi, achieved All India Ranks 2 and 8, respectively, in the CLAT 2026, showcasing their dedication and strategic preparation. Their success story highlights the importance of structured mentorship and early commitment in competitive law entrance examinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:12 IST
Delhi Twins Make Waves in Competitive CLAT 2026
  • Country:
  • India

The results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 highlight Delhi as a prominent hub for aspiring legal professionals. Twin brothers Parv and Argh Jain have notably secured second and eighth positions across India, demonstrating outstanding achievement in one of the nation's most challenging law entrance exams.

Initially clear about their career goals, Parv and Argh began preparing early for CLAT, enrolling in LegalEdge Delhi's extensive two-year program. Their structured and disciplined approach, complemented by LegalEdge's comprehensive mentorship, allowed them to excel in various facets of the exam, such as legal aptitude and logical reasoning.

Reflecting on their success, the twins stress the importance of consistent preparation and mutual support. LegalEdge's mentoring approach has been crucial in their journey, producing not only numerous top ranks but also ensuring that countless students reach their desired outcomes in the legal education field.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025