Delhi Twins Make Waves in Competitive CLAT 2026

The results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 highlight Delhi as a prominent hub for aspiring legal professionals. Twin brothers Parv and Argh Jain have notably secured second and eighth positions across India, demonstrating outstanding achievement in one of the nation's most challenging law entrance exams.

Initially clear about their career goals, Parv and Argh began preparing early for CLAT, enrolling in LegalEdge Delhi's extensive two-year program. Their structured and disciplined approach, complemented by LegalEdge's comprehensive mentorship, allowed them to excel in various facets of the exam, such as legal aptitude and logical reasoning.

Reflecting on their success, the twins stress the importance of consistent preparation and mutual support. LegalEdge's mentoring approach has been crucial in their journey, producing not only numerous top ranks but also ensuring that countless students reach their desired outcomes in the legal education field.