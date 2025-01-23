Taliban's Stranglehold: The Reversal of Women's Rights in Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Taliban administration has faced intense backlash since seizing power in 2021, significantly curtailing rights Afghan women gained under prior American-backed governments. The International Criminal Court's prosecutor has applied for arrest warrants for key Taliban figures, including spiritual leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, accusing them of gender-based crimes against humanity.

The Taliban's crackdown involves a series of restrictive measures. Women must cover their faces and cannot travel alone, as ratified by Akhundzada. Public spaces, such as parks, gyms, and beauty salons, are off-limits for Afghan women. Education access beyond sixth grade is prohibited, stymieing women's higher education aspirations.

While the Taliban insists their policies respect women's rights under their interpretation of Islamic law, these measures are criticized globally, including by Muslim-majority nations. The international community maintains that official recognition of the Taliban hinges on their improvement of women's rights within Afghanistan.

