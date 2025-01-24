$3 Million Targeted Maths Programme to Boost Skills for Struggling Students

Education Minister Erica Stanford has announced a $3 million targeted maths acceleration programme aimed at supporting students struggling with foundational numeracy. The initiative, set to roll out in Term 1 and Term 2, will involve intensive interventions designed to improve confidence and performance in the classroom.

“Last year, significant numbers of students did not meet the foundational literacy and numeracy levels required to gain NCEA. To achieve our goal of getting 80 per cent of our kids to curriculum by the time they reach high school, we must be relentlessly focused on teaching the basics brilliantly,” Ms. Stanford stated.

The trial programme will focus on 145 English and Māori medium schools nationwide, targeting 3,000 Year 7 and 8 students identified as needing extra support in mathematics. The initiative will include small group tutoring and supervised online lessons using advanced AI tools. Each student will participate in 30-minute sessions up to four times a week for 12 weeks.

Programme Features and Implementation

Participating schools will receive funding based on the number of children involved, covering staffing and technology costs.

AI-powered tutoring tools will play a significant role in providing tailored support to students, enhancing traditional teaching methods.

Small group sessions aim to offer personalized attention, ensuring students build foundational numeracy skills.

The trial will undergo a thorough evaluation to determine its effectiveness and scalability, with the intention of expanding the programme nationwide in 2026.

Strategic Focus on Education

Ms. Stanford highlighted the government’s broader educational objectives, emphasizing structured mathematics teaching and a curriculum grounded in the science of learning. “Every year, 65,000 young New Zealanders start school. We must ensure they’re getting the very best possible start,” she said.

The minister also stressed the importance of addressing inequities in the education system, ensuring that every child has the skills needed for future success. “We are laser-focused on lifting student achievement and closing the equity gap so all children are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and competencies needed to grow the New Zealand of the future,” she added.

Long-Term Implications

This initiative is part of a larger strategy to improve New Zealand’s education outcomes and prepare students for success in an increasingly competitive world. If successful, the programme could set a new standard for targeted intervention in core subjects, helping to ensure that every student has a strong foundation in numeracy and beyond.