Left Menu

Striving for Peace: Israel's Diplomatic Moves with Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed a commitment to peaceful borders with Syria during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, who voiced confidence in Israeli and Syrian leaders' ability to collaborate. Trump highlighted an understanding with Netanyahu concerning Syria, aiming to foster diplomatic relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 03:04 IST
Striving for Peace: Israel's Diplomatic Moves with Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Israel's intention to maintain a peaceful border with Syria during discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting took place at Trump's Florida beach resort.

Netanyahu assured that Israel is proactive in ensuring stability in its northern region. Meanwhile, President Trump expressed confidence that Israeli and Syrian leaders could coexist peacefully, mentioning an understanding reached between him and Netanyahu regarding the Syrian issue.

Trump stated his commitment to facilitating cooperation between Israel and Syria, aiming to foster a diplomatic resolution. He expressed assurance that Israel and Syria, under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, could find a way to get along.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Greenlights $200M Training Deal with Poland

Pentagon Greenlights $200M Training Deal with Poland

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes Anthony Joshua: Boxing Star Survives Fatal Car Crash in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes Anthony Joshua: Boxing Star Survives Fatal Car Crash in Nige...

 Global
3
Strategic Turning Point: Lavrov's Bold Assertions on Ukraine

Strategic Turning Point: Lavrov's Bold Assertions on Ukraine

 Global
4
Denmark Secures $1.8 Billion P-8A Reconnaissance Aircraft Deal

Denmark Secures $1.8 Billion P-8A Reconnaissance Aircraft Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025