Striving for Peace: Israel's Diplomatic Moves with Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized Israel's intention to maintain a peaceful border with Syria during discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting took place at Trump's Florida beach resort.

Netanyahu assured that Israel is proactive in ensuring stability in its northern region. Meanwhile, President Trump expressed confidence that Israeli and Syrian leaders could coexist peacefully, mentioning an understanding reached between him and Netanyahu regarding the Syrian issue.

Trump stated his commitment to facilitating cooperation between Israel and Syria, aiming to foster a diplomatic resolution. He expressed assurance that Israel and Syria, under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, could find a way to get along.

