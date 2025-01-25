Vision IAS Penalized for Misleading Success Claims

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a Rs 3 lakh penalty on Vision IAS for engaging in deceptive advertising about its students' success in civil services examinations. The CCPA, as detailed in a statement by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, discovered that Vision IAS purposefully withheld specific course information to create a misleading impression about its success rates in these examinations.

Vision IAS's advertisement claimed '10 in Top 10 selections in CSE 2020 from various programs of Vision IAS' and prominently featured successful candidates with their pictures. Notably, the institute highlighted only the first rank student's foundation course, while withholding details about the other nine successful candidates in the UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2020. Of these nine, only one pursued a foundation course, six took part in test series for preliminary and mains stages, and two underwent the Abhyaas test.

This selective disclosure falsely suggested that all candidates followed the same course path. Course offerings ranged from Rs 750 for a mock test to Rs 1,40,000 for a full foundation course. The CCPA emphasized the necessity of complete course information for consumers to make informed decisions about coaching institutes. To protect 'young and impressionable aspirants' from deceitful marketing tactics, the CCPA has so far issued 46 notices to various coaching institutes for misleading practices, resulting in a total penalty of Rs 74.60 lakh on 23 institutes, ordering them to cease such advertisements.

