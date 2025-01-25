Left Menu

Kota's Turning Point: Revival Hopes in Tourism and IT Amidst Crisis

In Kota, student suicides have hit the coaching hub and local economy hard. Business leaders seek revival through IT and tourism investments, urging the Union Budget to favor these sectors. Local academics and professionals call for more scholarships, safety measures, and economic development to stabilize the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:09 IST
Kota, renowned for its intense coaching centers, faces a severe economic downturn as student suicides deter potential learners from enrolling. With a cycle of financial distress gripping local businesses, efforts are now being focused on IT and tourism to reinvigorate the town's fiscal future.

The recent construction of the Chambal Riverfront and accessible infrastructure like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway offer untapped potential for tourism development. The call for an industrial corridor and expanded IT facilities reflects the shifting ambitions of local stakeholders eager for economic transformation.

Community leaders and academics stress the importance of increased funding for education, mental health care, and women's safety, while eagerly awaiting initiatives from the Union Budget to encourage investment and development across various sectors, including agriculture and hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

