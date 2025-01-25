Left Menu

FIITJEE Faces Crisis: Delhi-NCR Centers Shut Down Amid Allegations

Over 250 individuals have accused FIITJEE's East Delhi centre of fraudulent practices after its unexpected closure. Many FIITJEE centers in Delhi-NCR are facing shutdowns, faculty resignations, and alleged non-payment of staff salaries, prompting police investigations. FIRs have been filed in Noida and Ghaziabad, and concerned parents demand urgent action.

Updated: 25-01-2025 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have initiated an investigation following accusations from over 250 individuals against FIITJEE's East Delhi center, citing fraudulent practices and mismanagement after the center's abrupt closure.

The complaints emerged as reports of FIITJEE centers closing nationwide surfaced, leading concerned individuals to the East Delhi center seeking explanations for branch shutdowns, faculty resignations, and allegations of unpaid staff salaries.

Numerous FIITJEE centers across Delhi-NCR have closed unexpectedly, with many teachers resigning due to months of unpaid salaries, according to students and parents.

First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against two private coaching institute centers in Noida and Ghaziabad, which provide competitive exam coaching for engineering aspirants.

FIITJEE operates 73 centers nationwide, according to its website.

A complaint narrates, 'We were shocked to find only a guard at the center, with all staff having resigned over unpaid salaries and joining other institutes. Our hard-earned money and children's careers are at risk.'

The aggrieved parents claim FIITJEE collected substantial fees without fulfilling commitments, forming a social media group which now has 257 members demanding urgent action.

A police officer confirmed investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

