FIITJEE Coaching Centers Shutdown Sparks Legal Action in Delhi-NCR
The FIITJEE coaching institute, along with 11 individuals including founder DK Goyal, faces legal action following abrupt center closures in Delhi-NCR, causing turmoil for thousands of students. Non-payment of staff salaries and breaches in legal compliance are cited as key issues driving the shutdown and resulting criminal charges.
The closure of FIITJEE coaching centers in Delhi-NCR has led to legal action against its founder DK Goyal and 11 others, including key financial and operational officers. The shutdowns have left thousands of engineering aspirants in distress.
Authorities note that the closures followed months of non-payment to staff, culminating in mass resignations. In Noida and Ghaziabad, centers were found operating illegally, breaching The Uttar Pradesh Regulation of Coaching Act, 2002, and prompting further charges of criminal conspiracy and breach of trust.
Parents of students, who paid significant fees, have filed complaints resulting in FIRs, alleging unexplained center closures and non-compliance with regulatory standards. Legal proceedings are underway as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
