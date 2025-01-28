Crackdown on Unauthorised Schools by Thane Municipal Corporation

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has taken decisive action against unauthorized educational institutions, labeling 81 schools in Maharashtra as illegally operating and demanding their immediate shutdown.

This initiative targets 79 English medium and two Hindi medium schools, some of which are linked to prominent business entities, as detailed by TMC's education department. The majority of these institutions are located in the Mumbra and Diva localities of Thane.

The civic authority advises parents to refrain from enrolling their children in these schools and has vowed to enforce compliance with the orders, warning of potential actions against non-compliant school managements.

