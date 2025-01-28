Left Menu

Crackdown on Unauthorised Schools by Thane Municipal Corporation

The Thane Municipal Corporation has declared 81 schools in Maharashtra as illegal and ordered closures. The list includes 79 English and two Hindi medium schools, some run by reputed business houses. Most are in Mumbra and Diva. The civic body cautions against enrolling students in these institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-01-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 10:29 IST
Crackdown on Unauthorised Schools by Thane Municipal Corporation
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has taken decisive action against unauthorized educational institutions, labeling 81 schools in Maharashtra as illegally operating and demanding their immediate shutdown.

This initiative targets 79 English medium and two Hindi medium schools, some of which are linked to prominent business entities, as detailed by TMC's education department. The majority of these institutions are located in the Mumbra and Diva localities of Thane.

The civic authority advises parents to refrain from enrolling their children in these schools and has vowed to enforce compliance with the orders, warning of potential actions against non-compliant school managements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025