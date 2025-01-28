Crackdown on Unauthorised Schools by Thane Municipal Corporation
The Thane Municipal Corporation has declared 81 schools in Maharashtra as illegal and ordered closures. The list includes 79 English and two Hindi medium schools, some run by reputed business houses. Most are in Mumbra and Diva. The civic body cautions against enrolling students in these institutions.
- Country:
- India
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has taken decisive action against unauthorized educational institutions, labeling 81 schools in Maharashtra as illegally operating and demanding their immediate shutdown.
This initiative targets 79 English medium and two Hindi medium schools, some of which are linked to prominent business entities, as detailed by TMC's education department. The majority of these institutions are located in the Mumbra and Diva localities of Thane.
The civic authority advises parents to refrain from enrolling their children in these schools and has vowed to enforce compliance with the orders, warning of potential actions against non-compliant school managements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Belgium Paralyzed: Transport and Education Strike Over Pension Reforms
Eighth Day of Rescue Efforts in Assam Mine Tragedy as Families Await Closure
Education Policy Clash: UGC's New Draft Sparks Political Debate
New Panchet Observatory in West Bengal to Boost Astronomical Research and Education
University of Delhi Challenges RTI Disclosure on Modi's Degree