University of Surrey Ventures into India with New GIFT City Campus

The University of Surrey is launching a campus in Gujarat's GIFT City, collaborating with GUS Global Services. This marks the third UK university expanding to GIFT City, where Australian universities Deakin and Wollongong are already operational. The campus aims to blend Indian financial strengths with Surrey's academic excellence.
The University of Surrey is on track to establish a new campus in Gujarat's GIFT City, a development officials announced on Tuesday, partnering with GUS Global Services.
Surrey will be the third UK university to establish a presence in GIFT City, joining Queen's University Belfast and Coventry University. Notably, Deakin and Wollongong from Australia are already operating there.
Leaders from Surrey and GUS shared their excitement during the QS India Summit in Goa, envisioning the new campus as a hub for British education and a bridge to enhance India's educational capacities.
