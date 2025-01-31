Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Aspiring Skaters and Coaches

A tragic mid-air collision claimed the lives of 64 passengers aboard a flight from Wichita, Kansas, along with three soldiers on a U.S. Army helicopter on Thursday. The catastrophic incident occurred near Washington, D.C., engulfing the aircraft in flames.

Among the flight casualties were prominent figures in the figure skating world, including former world champions Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. The pair, who dedicated their lives to coaching young skaters, were returning from a national training session alongside aspiring talents Spencer Lane and Jinna Han.

Heartfelt tributes are pouring in from family, colleagues, and the skating community as they navigate this profound loss. The tragedy has left many questioning what could have led to such a disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)