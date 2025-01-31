Left Menu

India's Strategic Skill Drive: Paving Way for Global Competitiveness

The Economic Survey emphasizes the need for a strategic skills and education plan to harness India's demographic dividend and meet 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goals. Key strategies include industry-academic partnerships, continuous skill development, and gender-focused programs to enhance workforce competitiveness and employment alignment with market demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:56 IST
India's Strategic Skill Drive: Paving Way for Global Competitiveness
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey 2024-25, presented in Parliament, underscores the critical importance of a strategic plan for skills and education in harnessing India's demographic potential. The report advocates for early vocational training to ensure a seamless transition from academics to the job market.

Emphasizing industry-academia alliances, the Survey calls for continuous skill enhancements and adaptable learning models to forge a globally competitive workforce. It highlights the urgency for meticulous focus on areas requiring strategic intervention to establish a robust skilling ecosystem.

A significant concern noted in the survey is the prevalent underemployment of skilled graduates and postgraduates, attributed to mismatches between educational outcomes and job market requirements. To address these challenges, the survey proposes targeted schemes to bridge the skill gap and stimulate employment creation, aligning skill development with current industry needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025