India's Strategic Skill Drive: Paving Way for Global Competitiveness

The Economic Survey 2024-25, presented in Parliament, underscores the critical importance of a strategic plan for skills and education in harnessing India's demographic potential. The report advocates for early vocational training to ensure a seamless transition from academics to the job market.

Emphasizing industry-academia alliances, the Survey calls for continuous skill enhancements and adaptable learning models to forge a globally competitive workforce. It highlights the urgency for meticulous focus on areas requiring strategic intervention to establish a robust skilling ecosystem.

A significant concern noted in the survey is the prevalent underemployment of skilled graduates and postgraduates, attributed to mismatches between educational outcomes and job market requirements. To address these challenges, the survey proposes targeted schemes to bridge the skill gap and stimulate employment creation, aligning skill development with current industry needs.

