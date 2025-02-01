Revolutionizing Education: IIT Infrastructure and AI Take Center Stage in 2025-26 Budget
The 2025-26 budget reveals significant investments in education, highlighting infrastructure expansion at IITs and an emphasis on artificial intelligence. Key initiatives include 6,500 additional IIT student seats, 10,000 new medical seats, technology fellowships, and broadband for rural schools, with a total allocation of over Rs 1.28 lakh crore.
The government's 2025-26 budget heralds transformative changes in the education sector. Central to the announcement is a significant ramp-up in infrastructure at five newly established Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), accommodating 6,500 additional students. Moreover, the focus on artificial intelligence is evident with substantial investments earmarked for AI development initiatives within educational frameworks.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined in her eighth Union Budget the commitment to expanding IIT Patna, coinciding with upcoming Bihar elections. This initiative forms part of a broader educational uplift strategy, which includes adding 10,000 medical seats and offering 10,000 technology research fellowships at IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) over the next five years.
The budgetary allocation represents a significant rise, with the Ministry of Education receiving Rs 1.28 lakh crore—a boost from the previous year's funding. Additional measures announced include the creation of 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs and ensuring broadband connectivity to rural educational institutions, underscoring the comprehensive approach to integrating cutting-edge technological advancements throughout the Indian education landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
