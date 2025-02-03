Modi Criticizes AAP's Education Model
Prime Minister Modi criticizes the AAP government in Delhi for denying students the chance to take Class 10 exams if they perform poorly in Class 9, claiming it prioritizes its image over education quality. The dispute plays into the upcoming Delhi elections involving AAP, BJP, and Congress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the AAP government for its approach to education in Delhi, alleging that it prevents students from taking Class 10 exams if they perform poorly in Class 9. Modi's comments were part of an interaction with students, where he expressed concern over education quality being compromised for the sake of government image.
The BJP further attacked Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly harming students' future in order to present a successful education model. A BJP leader accused the AAP of prioritizing propaganda over genuine academic progress.
This debate over educational policies unfolds as the AAP, BJP, and Congress engage in a triangular contest for the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections. The votes are scheduled to be counted on February 8.
