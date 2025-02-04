Delhi University Funding Steady Over Five Years: UGC Reports

The Ministry of Education has declared there have been no reductions in funding for Delhi University over the last five years. On Monday, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar addressed the Lok Sabha, affirming consistent support through the University Grants Commission's allocation process.

According to Majumdar's statement, the Ministry disburses a block grant to the UGC under the 'Grants to Central Universities' scheme. This funding is then distributed to Central Universities, including Delhi University, based on factors such as previous fund utilization and current requirements.

Data presented by the Minister demonstrates a steady increase in funding, with Rs 955 crore granted for 2023-24, up from Rs 812 crore in 2022-23. This pattern indicates a growing financial commitment from the government to support higher education institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)