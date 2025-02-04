Impact of HECI on Rural Education and Privatization Concerns
A parliamentary panel has highlighted potential drawbacks of the proposed Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), cautioning that it might cause rural institutions, struggling with infrastructure or faculty shortages, to shut down. This could inadvertently promote privatization, especially in rural regions, according to the panel led by Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh.
The committee has advised a streamlined structure of regulatory bodies for better effectiveness and urged the Education Ministry to ensure balanced representation from all states, warning against excessive centralization.
Presented in the Rajya Sabha, the report on education standards and reforms underscores the potential issues of the HECI Bill in perpetuating central government dominance, potentially affecting state-run universities responsible for educating a majority of students.
