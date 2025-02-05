Nonceba Mhlauli Inspires Gugulethu Learners in Back to School Initiative

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, has visited Intshukumo Secondary School in Gugulethu as part of the government’s Back to School programme, an initiative designed to motivate and inspire learners to strive for academic excellence.

Addressing Grade 11 and 12 learners, Deputy Minister Mhlauli underscored the transformative power of education, urging students to commit fully to their studies to secure a better future for themselves and their communities.

Government and Private Sector Collaboration for Student Success

Accompanying the Deputy Minister were representatives from Gift of the Givers, a renowned humanitarian aid organization, and Cape Town City FC, a Premier Soccer League (PSL) team. Both organizations partnered with the government to support and encourage learners in their educational journey.

Gift of the Givers, founded in 1992 by Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman, is widely recognized for its rapid disaster response and relief efforts, providing emergency aid, medical assistance, food, water, and other essential services to communities in need both locally and internationally.

“We are here with our partners, Gift of the Givers, which does incredible work within our communities, as well as Cape Town City FC, to motivate learners and help them on their journey towards achieving a 100% pass rate,” said Mhlauli.

She noted that last year, the school attained a 76% pass rate and expressed confidence that, with continued support and student dedication, they could achieve the 100% milestone.

Encouraging Academic Dedication and Community Transformation

Mhlauli urged the students to remain disciplined and focused throughout the academic year, stressing the impact of education not only on their own futures but on their families and the broader community.

“Sacrifice this year alone and tell yourself that you are going to make sure you get the results you need to progress in life. Whether your goal is to pursue higher education, secure a good job, or start your own business, education is the key to transforming your life and that of your community,” she stated.

She emphasized the importance of consistency, encouraging students to dedicate just two extra hours each day to their studies.

“By committing to just two additional hours of studying and actively engaging with your teachers, I promise you this school will achieve a 100% pass rate. The only way to change the circumstances of our families and communities is through education,” she added.

The Back to School Programme: Strengthening Education Nationwide

The Back to School programme, spearheaded by the government, continues to engage schools across the country, reinforcing the national commitment to improving education outcomes and creating a brighter future for South Africa’s youth.

Through collaborative efforts with organizations like Gift of the Givers and Cape Town City FC, the initiative aims to provide learners with motivation, resources, and support, ensuring they have the tools necessary to succeed in their academic endeavors and beyond.