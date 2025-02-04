Tragedy Strikes Sweden: Shooting at Campus Risbergska

In a shocking turn of events, Swedish police report that approximately 10 individuals lost their lives during a shooting at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden.

The incident unfolded at Campus Risbergska on the outskirts of Orebro, a city located 200 kilometers from Stockholm. Efforts are underway to identify the victims amidst extensive damage at the scene.

As authorities investigate, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed solidarity with those affected, stating the day was painful for the entire nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)