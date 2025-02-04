Tragedy Strikes Sweden: Shooting at Campus Risbergska
A tragic shooting at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden, claimed the lives of about 10 people. The incident occurred at Campus Risbergska, where police are still working to identify the victims and determine if the gunman is among the deceased.
In a shocking turn of events, Swedish police report that approximately 10 individuals lost their lives during a shooting at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden.
The incident unfolded at Campus Risbergska on the outskirts of Orebro, a city located 200 kilometers from Stockholm. Efforts are underway to identify the victims amidst extensive damage at the scene.
As authorities investigate, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed solidarity with those affected, stating the day was painful for the entire nation.
