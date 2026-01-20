Australia Takes Bold Steps to Tackle Gun Violence and Hate Speech

In the wake of a tragic attack at a Jewish festival in Sydney, Australia's Parliament has moved swiftly, enacting stringent new gun laws and debating proposed measures to combat hate speech. The legislation comes after two assailants, inspired by the Islamic State group, killed 15 people last month.

The newly passed gun laws introduce tighter restrictions on firearm ownership and set up a government-backed buyback program to unify efforts against gun violence. These legal developments respond to widespread calls for action after the attack, with specific attention on the motivations and methods involved.

While the gun legislation has already received legislative approval, the anti-hate speech bill is also set to pass imminently. The government is committed to addressing extremism on all fronts by targeting hate groups that evade existing terrorism definitions, ensuring public safety remains paramount.

