Mahakumbh 2025: NBT’s Reading Lounge Enriches Devotees with Literature, Culture, and Knowledge

At Mahakumbh 2025, millions of devotees from across the country and abroad are taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, seeking spiritual purification. Alongside this sacred tradition, the Mahakumbh has transformed into a knowledge and cultural hub, with various exhibition pavilions offering insights into literature, history, and government initiatives.

The Central Government Ministries have made special arrangements to provide visitors with a modern and interactive experience, allowing them to learn about government schemes and achievements through advanced technology and innovative displays. Among these initiatives, the National Book Trust (NBT), an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Education, has taken a pioneering step by setting up a free Reading Lounge, allowing devotees to immerse themselves in literature and knowledge while experiencing the intellectual grandeur of Mahakumbh 2025.

NBT’s Reading Lounge: A Hub of Literature and Knowledge

The NBT Reading Lounge, situated inside the Namami Gange Pavilion in Sector 1, Parade Ground, Prayagraj, has emerged as a major attraction at the Kumbh Mela. The lounge offers a diverse collection of 619 book titles, including works on Indian philosophy, spirituality, culture, history, and the legacy of the Kumbh Mela. Some of the most sought-after books among devotees include:

‘Kumbh Ke Mela Mein Mangalvasi’

‘Bharat Mein Kumbh’

‘A Visit to Kumbh’

‘The Ganga’

‘Veda Kalpataru’

‘Ancient Tamil Legend’

Recognizing the linguistic diversity of the devotees, the lounge offers books not only in Hindi and English but also in various regional languages, ensuring non-Hindi-speaking visitors can also benefit from this initiative. A special section has been dedicated to books authored by young writers under the Pradhan Mantri Yuva Yojana, encouraging the next generation of literary talents.

Growing Demand for Cultural Literature

Ashish Rai, NBT’s Marketing Officer, highlighted the increasing interest in books on Indian culture, heritage, and mythology among devotees. As a result, the Reading Lounge has given special prominence to cultural and religious literature, especially books on the Ganga River, Vedas, and Indian epics.

Additionally, if any visitor wishes to purchase a book, they can avail of a 25% discount, making it easier for devotees to take home a piece of spiritual and cultural knowledge.

‘NBT Pustak Parikrama’: A Mobile Book Exhibition at Mahakumbh

To ensure a wider reach of books and literature, NBT has also launched a ‘NBT Pustak Parikrama’ (Mobile Book Exhibition) at Mahakumbh 2025. This initiative features a mobile book exhibition bus equipped with 1,150 book titles, allowing devotees to explore and buy books while walking around the Kumbh Mela campus. The mobile book exhibition is attracting thousands of visitors, making knowledge more accessible and engaging for pilgrims.

Digital Knowledge Access: Promoting the National E-Library

NBT is also promoting digital learning by introducing visitors to the Ministry of Education’s National E-Library. At the Reading Lounge, devotees are being guided on:

How to install the National E-Library app on their smartphones.

How to scan QR codes to access thousands of free e-books on various subjects.

The benefits of digital reading and how to utilize e-books for personal growth.

This initiative is especially beneficial for tech-savvy readers and young devotees, bridging the gap between traditional literature and modern digital accessibility.

A Grand Confluence of Faith, Knowledge, and Culture

With the Reading Lounge, Mobile Book Exhibition, and Digital Library Awareness Initiatives, NBT has transformed Mahakumbh 2025 into a festival of knowledge, culture, and intellectual exploration. This initiative is not only deepening the spiritual experience of devotees but also fostering literary engagement and cultural appreciation.

Mahakumbh 2025 is proving to be not just a center of faith, but also an extraordinary confluence of literature, education, and heritage, enriching devotees with both spiritual wisdom and intellectual enlightenment.