Syria's Voluntary Returns: Dreams of Homeland Face Harsh Reality

Ahmed al-Sheikh's return to Syria from Turkey after Assad's fall has been met with disappointment due to poor living conditions. Many Syrians, initially hopeful, now face challenges such as lack of basic amenities and opportunities. Turkey's schemes to support voluntary returns are underway.

Updated: 05-02-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

After years in Turkey, Ahmed al-Sheikh returned to war-torn Syria with high hopes following Bashar al-Assad's fall. Instead, he found dire living conditions, mirroring the disappointment faced by many who signed voluntary return documents, believing in a better future.

Syria's harsh realities, including frequent cuts in water and electricity and scant internet access, have led many returnees to question their decision. This development occurs as Turkey and Syria explore stronger bilateral ties, economically and diplomatically.

With voluntary return schemes in place, Turkey aims to assist Syrians in planning their return. However, inadequate basic services and uncertain stability leave many considering a future return only if conditions improve significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

