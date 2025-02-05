Facing Digital Challenge: SWAYAM Struggles to Thrive

A parliamentary panel has revealed troubling statistics regarding SWAYAM, the digital education platform. Since 2017, less than four per cent of students enrolled have completed their courses. Major issues cited include outdated content, inflexible teaching methods, and poor infrastructure.

The committee, chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, presented its findings to the Rajya Sabha, suggesting that improvements in engagement will only be seen if the Union education ministry assists in placements and creates a platform to connect recruiters with students.

This 'lukewarm' response has also been attributed to accessibility issues faced by marginalized communities. The panel further recommended the establishment of a dedicated cell to support students from underprivileged backgrounds, ensuring their participation and course completion.

