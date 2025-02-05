Empowering Classrooms with Recycled Innovations

In a groundbreaking initiative, PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Malleswaram has partnered with Tetra Pak to unveil a model sustainable classroom, showcasing the power of recycling in education.

The initiative features classroom furnishings entirely crafted from recycled beverage cartons provided by Tetra Pak, setting a benchmark for environmental responsibility in educational spaces. This collaboration positions the school as a leader in sustainability, drawing interest from other Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Notably, Tetra Pak's Managing Director for South Asia, Cassio Simoes, emphasized the company's commitment to creating tangible and lasting environmental impacts, empowering young minds toward sustainability. The project is bolstered by AARC and RUR Greenlife, who conducted workshops on recycling for students.

