Empowering Classrooms with Recycled Innovations

PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Malleswaram, in collaboration with Tetra Pak, created a sustainable classroom outfitted with furniture made from recycled Tetra Pak cartons. This initiative underscores the potential of recycling in education and promotes environmental consciousness, setting a model for schools interested in sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative, PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Malleswaram has partnered with Tetra Pak to unveil a model sustainable classroom, showcasing the power of recycling in education.

The initiative features classroom furnishings entirely crafted from recycled beverage cartons provided by Tetra Pak, setting a benchmark for environmental responsibility in educational spaces. This collaboration positions the school as a leader in sustainability, drawing interest from other Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Notably, Tetra Pak's Managing Director for South Asia, Cassio Simoes, emphasized the company's commitment to creating tangible and lasting environmental impacts, empowering young minds toward sustainability. The project is bolstered by AARC and RUR Greenlife, who conducted workshops on recycling for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

