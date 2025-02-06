Bridging the Cybersecurity Skills Gap: EC-Council University's Global Partnership

In a strategic move to address the global shortage of cybersecurity professionals, EC-Council University (ECCU) has formed a significant partnership with Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation Bowrampet, Hyderabad. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to integrate ECCU's globally recognized cybersecurity curriculum into the educational offerings at Koneru Lakshmaiah.

This collaboration is timely, aligning with the World Economic Forum's projection of an 85 million-worker shortfall in the cybersecurity sector by 2030. Lata Bavisi, President of ECCU, emphasized the initiative's importance in equipping students with cutting-edge skills to counter evolving cyber threats.

In addition to academic integration, the partnership will facilitate research collaborations, faculty development programs, and student exchanges. Dr. L. Koteshwar Rao, Principal of Koneru Lakshmaiah, stated that this collaboration ensures students gain invaluable skills in cybersecurity, broadening their global career opportunities.

