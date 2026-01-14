Two Veteran Shuttlers Seek to Reignite Careers at India Open

Veteran Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy are navigating uncertain career phases, with each victory gaining critical importance at the India Open Super 750 event. The wins bolster morale amid challenges faced by these once-dominant players in the sport.

Srikanth, a former world No. 1, fought through a tight match against Tharun Mannepalli, aiming to stabilize his performance and climb back into elite tournament circuits. Meanwhile, Prannoy, battling mental fatigue from past seasons, secured a significant win against last year's runner-up Lee Cheuk Yiu, channeling renewed confidence and strategy.

Both players are driven by the potential to perform at the forthcoming home World Championships. The World Championships present a pivotal opportunity for Srikanth and Prannoy to capitalize on home-ground advantage and re-establish themselves in global badminton rankings.