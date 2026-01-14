Left Menu

Hendrickx's Heroics Propel Kalinga Lancers to Victory Over Hyderabad Toofans

Alexander Hendrickx scored to lead Kalinga Lancers to a 1-0 victory over Hyderabad Toofans in the Men's Hockey India League. Both teams were evenly matched in the first half, but Hendrickx's penalty corner goal made the difference, maintaining the Lancers' unbeaten streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:36 IST
Hendrickx's Heroics Propel Kalinga Lancers to Victory Over Hyderabad Toofans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Alexander Hendrickx secured a crucial goal, steering Kalinga Lancers to a 1-0 triumph against Hyderabad Toofans in the Men's Hockey India League.

The match commenced with both teams showing equal prowess, each contributing four entries into the circle within the initial quarter-hour. Despite Toofans controlling possession, the Lancers posed the only shot on target with rapid counterattacks. An attempted lead by Liam Henderson was thwarted by Jean-Paul Danneberg, keeping scores even at the first quarter's conclusion.

The second quarter witnessed increased aggression from both teams, resulting in each earning a penalty corner. Toofans dominated possession with 12 circle entries against the Lancers' seven, yet it was the Lancers who nearly scored, as Henderson's shot found the post. Eventually, Hendrickx capitalized on a penalty corner in the 40th minute, netting his fifth goal of the season to secure victory, while Toofans struggled to threaten in the closing stages.

TRENDING

1
Foxconn and HCL Launch India Chip Private Limited

Foxconn and HCL Launch India Chip Private Limited

 India
2
Delhi's Frosty Spell: Chilling Weather and Poor Air Quality

Delhi's Frosty Spell: Chilling Weather and Poor Air Quality

 India
3
FBI Raid Targets Washington Post Journalist in Leaked Information Probe

FBI Raid Targets Washington Post Journalist in Leaked Information Probe

 United States
4
Trump's Warning to Nigeria: Controversy Over Christian Protection

Trump's Warning to Nigeria: Controversy Over Christian Protection

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026