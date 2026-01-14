Hendrickx's Heroics Propel Kalinga Lancers to Victory Over Hyderabad Toofans

Alexander Hendrickx secured a crucial goal, steering Kalinga Lancers to a 1-0 triumph against Hyderabad Toofans in the Men's Hockey India League.

The match commenced with both teams showing equal prowess, each contributing four entries into the circle within the initial quarter-hour. Despite Toofans controlling possession, the Lancers posed the only shot on target with rapid counterattacks. An attempted lead by Liam Henderson was thwarted by Jean-Paul Danneberg, keeping scores even at the first quarter's conclusion.

The second quarter witnessed increased aggression from both teams, resulting in each earning a penalty corner. Toofans dominated possession with 12 circle entries against the Lancers' seven, yet it was the Lancers who nearly scored, as Henderson's shot found the post. Eventually, Hendrickx capitalized on a penalty corner in the 40th minute, netting his fifth goal of the season to secure victory, while Toofans struggled to threaten in the closing stages.