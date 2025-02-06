Left Menu

Debate Heats Up Over Maharashtra's 'Carry-On' Scheme

The RSS-affiliated student group ABVP has criticized Maharashtra's 'carry-on' scheme, which allows students to advance academically despite failing exams. They argue it undermines educational quality and standards. Minister Chandrakant Patil supports the scheme to benefit students, urging uniformity across universities. ABVP calls for reforms boosting competence without diluting academic value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:33 IST
The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has publicly voiced its opposition to the Maharashtra government's 'carry-on' scheme, a policy they believe risks degrading educational standards.

This scheme, endorsed by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil, permits students to progress to the next academic year without passing their first and second-year exams, a move the ABVP deems misleading and harmful to educational quality.

ABVP has urged the government to prioritize reforms that enhance student competence, arguing that policies should support students without compromising the integrity and value of education. Meanwhile, Patil has justified the scheme, suggesting it introduces beneficial uniformity across non-agricultural universities in the state.

