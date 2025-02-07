Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

The full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2022 triggered one of the largest displacement crises in modern European history, with over 6.5 million Ukrainians fleeing their homeland. Among them, nearly 170,000 sought refuge in Italy, facing the daunting task of rebuilding their lives while navigating an unfamiliar education system. A new study conducted by the University of Milan, the Italian Ministry of Education, and the European Migration Research Institute sheds light on the struggles and progress of Ukrainian refugee students as they integrate into Italy’s schools. The research reveals significant challenges in language proficiency, absenteeism, and mental health, while also highlighting resilience and policy interventions that could foster their academic and social inclusion.

Language Barriers: The Biggest Obstacle to Learning

The abrupt disruption of schooling due to war has left many Ukrainian refugee children facing substantial educational setbacks. Research has long established that conflict and displacement can severely impact academic attainment, lowering test scores and limiting future career prospects. Ukrainian students in Italy, largely arriving after February 2022, are no exception to this trend. Many struggle with learning Italian, a fundamental barrier that hampers their overall academic progress. Around 38% of refugee children cite Italian language courses as their most urgent educational need, while many caregivers who play a critical role in academic support report limited Italian proficiency themselves. This linguistic divide is further reflected in academic performance, with Ukrainian refugees scoring significantly lower than Italian students on standardized INVALSI tests, particularly in language-based subjects like Italian and English. However, they tend to perform better in mathematics, suggesting that numeracy skills may have been less affected by displacement.

School Absenteeism and the Struggles of Dual Schooling

One of the most striking findings concerns school absenteeism, as Ukrainian refugee students miss an average of 31 school days per year, compared to 17 days for their Italian classmates. The report links this to multiple factors, including mental health struggles, social isolation, and uncertainty about the future. Many refugee families still hold on to the hope of returning to Ukraine, leading to a lack of long-term commitment to the Italian education system. Adding to the complexity is the phenomenon of dual schooling, where approximately 25% of Ukrainian students are simultaneously enrolled in both Italian schools and online Ukrainian classes. This dual commitment, while an effort to keep future options open, places an enormous burden on students, forcing them to juggle different curricula and educational expectations.

Resilience and Teacher Support in the Classroom

Despite these hurdles, there are indications that teachers in Italy view Ukrainian students favorably. The study finds that, despite lower academic performance, Ukrainian students are more likely than other migrant groups to receive recommendations for high-track education, schools that prepare students for university. This suggests that teachers may perceive Ukrainian refugees as having strong academic potential despite their initial struggles. The study also emphasizes the importance of smaller class sizes in improving educational outcomes. Analysis shows that Ukrainian students placed in smaller classrooms tend to score better in Italian, reinforcing broader educational research that targeted interventions and personalized attention can significantly aid language acquisition and integration.

Mental Health, Bullying, and Social Integration

Mental health emerges as another critical challenge. The trauma of war, displacement, and the uncertainty of exile weigh heavily on both students and their caregivers. Around 16% of Ukrainian refugee children and 24% of caregivers show signs of serious psychological distress, a factor that strongly correlates with increased absenteeism and lower academic performance. Moreover, bullying presents a substantial risk, as nearly one-third of Ukrainian refugee students reported experiencing bullying in Italian schools. This factor is linked to higher levels of mental distress and further disengagement from school life. Social integration remains a mixed picture. While some students report making new friends in Italy, many still express a strong emotional attachment to Ukraine. This attachment, combined with the possibility of returning home, complicates efforts to fully embrace life in Italy. However, the study notes that students who form friendships with Italian peers tend to report higher levels of emotional well-being and academic engagement.

The Path Forward: Policy Recommendations for a Better Future

The report concludes with several policy recommendations aimed at improving the integration of Ukrainian refugee students. One key recommendation is enhanced language support, with increased availability and intensity of Italian language courses to close the proficiency gap. Another focus is targeted psychological services to provide accessible mental health support to address trauma-related challenges. Ensuring that refugee students are placed in smaller classes, where they can receive more individual attention, is another crucial step. The study also stresses the need for stronger collaboration between schools and families, encouraging greater parental involvement through language support and community engagement programs. Additionally, combating bullying and social exclusion through anti-bullying measures and fostering inclusive school environments will be essential in helping Ukrainian students feel welcome.

While the integration of Ukrainian refugee students into Italy’s school system remains a work in progress, the findings highlight the resilience of these young learners and the importance of targeted interventions. Addressing language barriers, mental health challenges, and social isolation will be crucial in ensuring that these children can build a stable and successful future, regardless of where they ultimately call home. The research underscores that with the right policies in place, Italy has the opportunity to transform this humanitarian crisis into a model for effective educational integration.