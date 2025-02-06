Left Menu

Gucci's Design Chief Sabato De Sarno Steps Down Amid Industry Shakeup

Sabato De Sarno resigns as Gucci's design chief after less than two years. This leaves the brand seeking new leadership amid declining sales and stock performance, particularly due to challenges in key markets like China. Potential replacements include renowned designers like Pierpaolo Piccioli and John Galliano.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:28 IST
Gucci's Design Chief Sabato De Sarno Steps Down Amid Industry Shakeup

In a significant shakeup in the luxury fashion industry, Sabato De Sarno has stepped down as Gucci's design chief, barely two years into his tenure. The announcement came as the Italian label struggles to revitalize its brand amid falling sales and stock performance.

Kering, Gucci's parent company, has witnessed a near 3% drop in its shares following the news, reflecting investor jitters. De Sarno's exit marks a notable strategy shift under the leadership of Gucci Chief Executive Stefano Cantino, who assumed his role last year.

With Gucci contributing to half of Kering's revenue and a noticeable 25% dip in Q3, its outlook appears challenging. Analysts emphasize the urgency for innovative branding strategies as Gucci navigates weakened Chinese demand and the broader luxury market's inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025