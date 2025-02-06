Gucci's Design Chief Sabato De Sarno Steps Down Amid Industry Shakeup

In a significant shakeup in the luxury fashion industry, Sabato De Sarno has stepped down as Gucci's design chief, barely two years into his tenure. The announcement came as the Italian label struggles to revitalize its brand amid falling sales and stock performance.

Kering, Gucci's parent company, has witnessed a near 3% drop in its shares following the news, reflecting investor jitters. De Sarno's exit marks a notable strategy shift under the leadership of Gucci Chief Executive Stefano Cantino, who assumed his role last year.

With Gucci contributing to half of Kering's revenue and a noticeable 25% dip in Q3, its outlook appears challenging. Analysts emphasize the urgency for innovative branding strategies as Gucci navigates weakened Chinese demand and the broader luxury market's inflationary pressures.

