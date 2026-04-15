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Gucci's Sales Dip: A Challenge for Kering Amidst Global Turmoil

Gucci's sales, under luxury group Kering, fell by 8% in the first quarter as Middle Eastern unrest dampened consumer spending. The fall marked its 11th consecutive decline, challenging Kering CEO Luca de Meo ahead of his strategic revival plan. Hopes hinge on the plan and a market rebound.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 00:06 IST
Gucci's Sales Dip: A Challenge for Kering Amidst Global Turmoil
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Gucci, the Italian flagship brand of the luxury group Kering, experienced an 8% drop in sales in the first quarter due to decreased consumer spending linked to the Iran conflict, impacting Middle East shopping and travel.

Armelle Poulou, Kering's finance chief, reported similar dips across their portfolio, aligning with the luxury market's softening trend noted by competitor LVMH. Despite the decline, retail revenues fared better than anticipated in adjusted terms, buoyed by strong showings from Yves Saint Laurent and Boucheron.

As Kering grapples with market uncertainty, all eyes are on CEO Luca de Meo. His forthcoming plan is anticipated to navigate Gucci and its parent company through financial turbulence, aiming for a recovery possibly in the third quarter, amidst global market challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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